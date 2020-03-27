Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Position Increased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.14% of Telenav worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNAV. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Telenav by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Telenav by 21.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Telenav by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Telenav during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

TNAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of TNAV opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telenav Inc has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

