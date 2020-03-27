Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.09% of Landec worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Landec by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Landec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 94,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNDC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

LNDC opened at $7.84 on Friday. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $223.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

