Algert Global LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of Haynes International worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Haynes International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Haynes International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haynes International alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Also, Director Robert Getz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAYN stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Haynes International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAYN shares. BidaskClub lowered Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.