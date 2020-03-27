Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,304 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $84.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.91. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. Seaport Global Securities cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

