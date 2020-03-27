Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in National Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in National Research by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Research by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National Research by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.62 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 117.23% and a net margin of 25.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $81,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,798. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.