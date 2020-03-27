Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of Heidrick & Struggles International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

