Algert Global LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,712 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 20,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 82,835 shares of company stock valued at $508,810 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBD opened at $4.46 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

