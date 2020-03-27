Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 158,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 96,660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

PGC stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. Insiders purchased a total of 13,990 shares of company stock worth $214,113 over the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

