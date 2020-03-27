Algert Global LLC Buys New Shares in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 9,759.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after buying an additional 1,512,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 58,213 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,942,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 811,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTIL stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Umpqua Holdings Corp Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Umpqua Holdings Corp Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
United Parcel Service, Inc. Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
United Parcel Service, Inc. Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 148,852 Shares of Webster Financial Co.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 148,852 Shares of Webster Financial Co.
Algert Global LLC Sells 14,767 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc
Algert Global LLC Sells 14,767 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc
Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Golden Entertainment Inc
Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Golden Entertainment Inc
Algert Global LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated
Algert Global LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report