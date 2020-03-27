Algert Global LLC Buys New Shares in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 9,759.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after buying an additional 1,512,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 58,213 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,942,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after buying an additional 811,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

DTIL stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $297.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 417.65% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.