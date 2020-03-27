Algert Global LLC Raises Stake in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 135.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,130 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WideOpenWest worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 11.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 422.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 739,831 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.44. WideOpenWest Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

