Algert Global LLC Buys New Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of Universal Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 7,143.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ULH stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 27.80%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.