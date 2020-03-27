Algert Global LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.14% of Daktronics worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 11.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,192.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,272.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $232,188 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

