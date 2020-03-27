Algert Global LLC Invests $404,000 in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,146 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1,305.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 377,491 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,698,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,044,000 after buying an additional 152,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -128.26 and a beta of 1.13. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

