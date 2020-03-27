Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Avid Technology worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $324,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares in the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

AVID stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.77 million, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

