Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 2,457 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,586,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after acquiring an additional 398,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $116.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

