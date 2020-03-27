Algert Global LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545,906 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,898,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $17,655,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRNB stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PRNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Principia Biopharma from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

