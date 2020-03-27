Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 10,370 Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $616.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $509.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $465,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,407.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $76,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,405,191.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,519,644 and have sold 5,772 shares worth $227,538. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

