Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.15.

VEEV opened at $147.09 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $76,920.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $147,082.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,264 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

