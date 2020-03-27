Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 3,932 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Cfra reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

