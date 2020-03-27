Algert Global LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Unisys worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 494,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 379,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 332,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:UIS opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $750.36 million, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $741.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

