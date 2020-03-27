Algert Global LLC Increases Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after buying an additional 244,667 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 671,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after buying an additional 101,703 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 641,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 3,043.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 66,711 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 2,340 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

