Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

NXGN stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.88 million, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

