Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Forterra as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Forterra by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forterra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $6.03 on Friday. Forterra Inc has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $390.40 million, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forterra had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Analysts expect that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

