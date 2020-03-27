Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 10,003 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $790,311,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $71,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $47.50 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.64 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
