Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 10,003 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $790,311,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $71,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $47.50 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.64 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

