Algert Global LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NYSE BMO opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.99%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.