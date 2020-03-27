Algert Global LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,418,000 after buying an additional 762,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth $3,830,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 171,866 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 51,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

MGTX opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $444.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.40. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 411.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

