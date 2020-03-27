Algert Global LLC Invests $522,000 in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in IBERIABANK by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IBERIABANK by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.