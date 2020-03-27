First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.33% of First Defiance Financial worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,269 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Defiance Financial stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. First Defiance Financial has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $266.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.08.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDEF. BidaskClub cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

