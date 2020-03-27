Algert Global LLC Invests $490,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of SEIC opened at $45.84 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.