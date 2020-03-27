Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 32,388 InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVTA. Cowen upped their price objective on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of InVitae stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48. InVitae Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $125,964.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,226.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $137,412.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,270.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,541 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

