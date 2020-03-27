11,112 Shares in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 608.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $52.59 on Friday. Zai Lab Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.