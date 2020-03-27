Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 150.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Unitil worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unitil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,223,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 187,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,792,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL opened at $51.17 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a market cap of $691.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

