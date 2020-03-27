Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 1,341 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,892,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,813,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.72, for a total transaction of $4,591,317.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $14,066,352.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $436.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.35 and its 200 day moving average is $351.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

