Algert Global LLC Takes $497,000 Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Glu Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 948,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 4,811.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 907,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 744,994 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 2,998.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 455,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.69 million, a PE ratio of 103.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLUU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.