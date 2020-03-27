Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $726.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.