Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 45,200 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 618,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after purchasing an additional 230,915 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,390,000 after purchasing an additional 178,385 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 290,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after purchasing an additional 171,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LM. ValuEngine upgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their target price on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

In other news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 49,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $48.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

