Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 407.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,645 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 110.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $65.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

