Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of NMI worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in NMI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in NMI by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in NMI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NMI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $733.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NMI from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $826,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

