Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPB. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,209,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

