Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.95. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $125.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.