Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 34,400 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 207,324 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 96,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 228,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 502,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

In other news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.