Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 21,600 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.15% of NIC worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of NIC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NIC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NIC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIC alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised NIC from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NIC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.