Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 8,100 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

INGR opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

