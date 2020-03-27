Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 21,600 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 611,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at $21,333,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

