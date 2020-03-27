Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $6,504,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTB opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.61. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

