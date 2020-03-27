Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arch Coal by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the fourth quarter worth $361,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCH. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

NYSE ARCH opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74. Arch Coal Inc has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $503.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

