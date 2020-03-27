Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 117,500 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 154.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CORT. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

