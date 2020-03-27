Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 26,300 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.28% of HealthStream worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.70 million, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

