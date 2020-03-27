Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 246,503 Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 246,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE CVE opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

