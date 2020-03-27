Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 80,700 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 148.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,070.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $21.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

